Amit Sadh Opens Up On Shooting For Zidd At High Altitudes And Sub-Zero Temperatures

Amit Sadh, who has been shooting for his upcoming web show, Zidd, shared his experiences on shooting in difficult terrain in the Himalayas. He considers himself lucky to have got the opportunity to shoot in sub-zero conditions and high altitude as he feels it will add to his strength and grit.

Talking about shooting in Manali for Zidd, Amit told Hindustan Times, "Filming for this show, especially the sequences in Manali, Kosar and some place in the Lahaul region, was beyond challenging. It's because of the high, extreme temperatures and the lack of oxygen. Then I saw the crew people, lifting the lights, camera and heavy equipment, and felt a rush within me. So I tried to give it my all. Hopefully, when people watch the show, they can see that."

He continued, "When it's sub-zero, and high altitude, and your character is of the special forces there is no doubt or apprehension. There is an opportunity to feel a very small fraction of what they, real forces go and live through."

On how such challenges add to the person he is, Amit said, "It adds much more to the mental and physical strength and threshold. So I consider myself very fortunate, it's a high, I will never be able to describe."

Zidd also stars Amrita Puri and the film is being directed by as filmmaker Vishal Mangalorkar, and co-produced by Arunava Joy Sengupta, Akash Chawla and Boney Kapoor.

Amit was last seen in another web series, Avrodh: The Siege Within. The show marks producer Boney Kapoor's digital debut.

