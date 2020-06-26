Amit Sadh Reveals First Look From Breathe: Into the Shadows
Amit Sadh is coming back with the web show Breathe season 2. The actor will be reprising his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant, but will be seen in a new avatar. The makers have released the first look of the new Inspector Kabir Sawant, who is now on the wrong side of the law.
Amit was highly appreciated for his performance in the first season of the Amazon Original web series. While sharing his look for Breathe: Into the Shadows, Amit wrote on Twitter, "Every sin has a punishment and every story has a past! " He also shared a teaser clip which shows Amit's character Kabir in jail, being attacked by a gang of goons. He can then be seen fighting them off along with other police officers.
Abhishek Bachchan's Frist Look From Breathe 2
However, it is unclear as to how Kabir had landed in jail. The makers earlier released another teaser that showed Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen looking for their daughter Siya, after she vanished out of thin air. Abhishek's first look poster shows him sitting in the dark, feeling helpless while holding on to the missing poster of his daughter. The caption read, 'A father's love can save a life...or take one."
Nithya Menen's First Look From Breathe 2
Talking about his role, Amit Sadh said in a statement, "Excited to return as Kabir Sawant in a new, un-imaginable avatar! Breathe and Kabir have connected with fans all over the world and the show's theme of going the distance to protect the ones you love, has resonated all across. This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can't wait to take you back to the world of Breathe. This time, Into The Shadows."
Breathe Into The Shadows Will Release On July 10, 2020
Breathe season 2 will mark Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen's digital debut. The show also stars Saiyami Kher in a pivotal role and will release on July 10, 2020.
