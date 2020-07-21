Amit Sadh Wants To Give Abhishek Bachchan A Hug, Is Willing To Be Quarantined For Two Weeks

Amit Sadh, who has starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the new web series Breathe: Into The Shadows, is praying for the well-being of the actor and his family, and hopes to be able to give him a hug soon. Amit Sadh took to his Instagram handle to share his experience of working with Abhishek in Breathe.

Sharing BTS photos from the web series, Amit Sadh wrote, "This one is for my senior, my brother, @bachchan. The actor whom I've been closely following and looking upto since Guru, Yuva, Bunty & Babli and the list goes on and on. Bro, I just want to thank you. Thank you for being the best senior. For being an actor who treated me like his equal. You never once let me feel that you're more or I'm any less. You're the best listener in between takes."

Amit is looking forward to working with Abhishek again. "My performance as Kabir Sawant in Breathe is invaluable, incomplete without you. My celebration of Breathe, the happiness of our series reaching the depths of our country will not begin or conclude without this mention. You inspire me & I can't wait to get back on a set to work with you. I love J and I love Avinash. They became great friends. I love the relationship that developed between Kabir & Avinash," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMIT SADH (@theamitsadh) on Jul 20, 2020 at 12:05am PDT

He continued, "As you read this, I just pray to God that you, Mr Bachchan and your entire family (Aishwarya, Aradhya) recover from COVID and come back home healthy." Abhishek, his dad Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

He concluded his note with a sweet wish. "So that you and I can meet and I can give you a tight hug. If they want to quarantine me for that for two weeks, I'm ready to be shut in for a month. I love you so much bro. Can't wait to see you soon!" he wrote.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is a crime drama thriller series by Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Mayank Sharma, it also stars Nithya Menen.

