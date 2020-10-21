Amit Sial On Returning As Maurya In Mirzapur 2: He Is An Integral Part Of The Story

Amit Sial On His Character Ram Sharan Maurya

While talking about his character Amit said that he had liked Ram Sharan Maurya's introduction. He also confessed that he had agreed to do the show, "because I've worked with the creators of Mirzapur, who are also the creators of Inside Edge." On Maurya's development in season two, he added, "The only thing that I would like to disclose at this moment is that the character has evolved, you will see much more of Maurya now. He is an integral part of the story. There is a serious conflict and he needs to resolve this conflict."

Amit Sial On His 15 Year Old Career

Talking about his 15-year-old career, Amit said he does not regret the hard work. Mirzapur is just one of the many shows and movies Sial has been a part of, but the only one which put him on the map. Talking about fame he added, "This is how life is. And, I don't think there should be an issue with it because when you get things easy, you don't value them. So, I have no regrets. ‘Der aaye durusat aaye.' (Better late than never)."

Mirzapur 2 To Release On October 23 On Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur 2 directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, is all set to release on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. The crime thriller features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal in primary roles.