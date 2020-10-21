Amit Sial On Returning As Maurya In Mirzapur 2: He Is An Integral Part Of The Story
Amit Sial who has impressed the audience with his performances in shows like Inside Edge, Hostages and Jamtara, is all set to return as the righteous Senior Superintendent of Police, Ram Sharan Maurya in the second season of Mirzapur. While his character had a small role in season one, Amit during an interview has assured fans that he will be an integral part of the story in season two.
By the end of season one, Ram Sharan Maurya, who is assigned with the task of cleaning the city of Mirzapur, became a fan favourite. The righteous police officer can be seen as a loner set out to do the right things among deadly goons and dirty politics. He comes as a breath of fresh air when everyone is talking about killing and are out for revenge.
Amit Sial On His Character Ram Sharan Maurya
While talking about his character Amit said that he had liked Ram Sharan Maurya's introduction. He also confessed that he had agreed to do the show, "because I've worked with the creators of Mirzapur, who are also the creators of Inside Edge." On Maurya's development in season two, he added, "The only thing that I would like to disclose at this moment is that the character has evolved, you will see much more of Maurya now. He is an integral part of the story. There is a serious conflict and he needs to resolve this conflict."
Amit Sial On His 15 Year Old Career
Talking about his 15-year-old career, Amit said he does not regret the hard work. Mirzapur is just one of the many shows and movies Sial has been a part of, but the only one which put him on the map. Talking about fame he added, "This is how life is. And, I don't think there should be an issue with it because when you get things easy, you don't value them. So, I have no regrets. ‘Der aaye durusat aaye.' (Better late than never)."
Mirzapur 2 To Release On October 23 On Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur 2 directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, is all set to release on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. The crime thriller features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal in primary roles.
