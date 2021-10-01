Anil Charanjeett & Anjali Anand To Feature In Suraj Aur Saanjh Web Series; Trailer To Release On October 7

In recent times, filmmakers have made films and shows on almost every theme. With the ongoing pandemic followed by the lockdown, the versatile director Vedd V Rawtaani is all set to unfold a one-of-a-kind story with his much-awaited directorial show titled Suraj Aur Saanjh. The web show is said to revolve around the story of Suraj Aur Saanjh stuck together in lockdown and will be streaming soon on the OTT platform Pocket Films.

Suraj Aur Saanjh stars Anjali Anand and Anil Charanjeett in the lead roles. Anjali rose to fame with the hit TV series Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and her recent appearance was in Akshay Kumar's film Bell Bottom. On the other hand, Anil has been a part of many big banner films and series like PK, Raees, Golmaal Again, Sacred Games, Simmba and recent most Shershaah. Besides these two actors, Suraj Aur Saanjh will also feature Garima Yagnik who was recently seen in the film Silence and Main Bhi Ardhangini fame Avinash Sachdev in key roles.

Interestingly, this web show will bring Anil Charanjeett and Anjali Anand sharing screen space for the first time. Suraj Aur Saanjh is said to be a light-hearted humour show that will revolve around the story of Suraj Aur Saanjh. With loads of laughter, the web show will surely tickle everyone's funny bone.

Talking about the show actress Anjali Anand says, "I am very excited for Suraj Aur Saanjh to finally come out to the audiences. This was ideally the first project in India to roll amidst the pandemic. The way it has been shot was very different. Very limited crew and everything was so minimal this time. It's the script that brought everyone together. I can't wait for it to reach the audience. It's a pure story we are presenting it to you as best as we could in the given circumstances. I hope everybody loves watching it."

Actor Anil Charanjeet says, "We all were stuck at home waiting for things to start and Suraj Aur Saanjh was the first project post lockdown and it can't be better than this. We had great fun while shooting and can't wait to share this labour of love with you all. Who are Suraj Aur Saanjh, did they meet during the lockdown or before or after. That you will come to know once you see the series."

Speaking about the experience while shooting for the web show, the director Vedd V Rawtaani said, "We all have witnessed the highs and lows of life during the last two years. In this time, we have shot something special that is not just entertaining but also informative. Suraj Aur Saanjh is a show that a lot of couples will be able to relate to across all levels. But it's not your typical love story."

Moreover, the web show is bankrolled by Vedd V Rawtaani's maiden production house, Priya Rawtani Productions and Co-Producer Sanjana Parmar's maiden production house, House of Joy Productions. Priya Vijay Rawtani and Sanjana Parmar have donned the producer's hat for the first time with this show. Written by Krishna K Agrawal, the show's trailer will be out on October 7th on Zee Music Company.