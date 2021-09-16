Ankita Lokhande On Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2 Trend & Getting Trolled: I Can't Go About Telling People I’m Nice

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise left the nation in shock. While the fans are waiting for justice, the makers of Pavitra Rishta (Sushant became a household name with his role of Manav in the show) announced season 2, in order to pay tribute to the late actor. While a few fans were happy about the same, this idea didn't go down well with some of them as they didn't want anyone else to replace their idol. However, makers recently released the show on OTT platform. Shaheer Sheikh took Sushant legacy forward as Manav while Ankita reprised the role of Archana.

From the beginning, till now (after the release of the show), fans have been trending 'Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2'. When Ankita was asked about the boycott trend, she said that she doesn't really want to comment on people who want to boycott the show, and added, "That's their wish."

However, she had beautiful message for fans. She siad that there are people who really love Archana and Manav, and she is so grateful for them to have showered them with so much love. She added that they got this opportunity to entertain them again. Ankita further said that Pavitra Rishta is all about love and has beautiful sentiments attached to it, not just for her but many in the audience, so she hope that they like the show once again and give them the equal love.

Post Sushant's demise, the actress was trolled. While she was hesitant to react to the trolls, she said that negativity has become a part of social media. She added, "Honestly, social media has brought us closer to our fans but also there is so much trolling involved. At the end of the day, everyone has a choice. I cannot go about telling people that I am nice and they should love me. I will go about living my life and I cannot worry about people judging me. I never have. My family is my strength and I can fight anything or anyone with their support."

Ankita feels that women are more vulnerable on social media. She concluded by asking people not to follow her if they don't like her. She said that she is fine with what they talk about her, but added that it's unacceptable when they drag her family, and it really gets bitter.