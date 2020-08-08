Annup Sonii, Sandhya Mridul's Most Applauded Short Film Level 13 To Release On August 11

KARA Studios and Working I presents the short film Level 13. Directed by Samir Tewari and produced by Muktal Tewari, the film stars Annup Sonii, Sandhya Mridul, Rajev Paul and Swati Semwal. The trailer of the film has released today, (August 8). The film will release on August 11 on The Short Cuts YouTube channel & Hotstar subsequently.

Annup Sonii talking about his working experience and the film, said "What attracted me towards Level 13 was its story - it was simple and every day, yet intense and funny in an uncanny way. It was great working with Sandhya. She is full of life and full of energy all the time. I always look forward to working with her. It was an amazing experience with other costars too."

Sandhya Mridul shares about the film by saying, "I found the scenario very real and possible. I have always wondered what it would be like & was intrigued to put myself in that situation and see it what I feel as the character. It was fun however to play someone whose only escape in life was the phone. I see people like that all the time. Its sad, but its the sign of our times that nobody looks up anymore."

The film is about an opportunistic, sycophantic man takes his unwilling wife to an office party only to discover that his boss' wife used to be his ex-girlfriend, whom he had unceremoniously dumped in college.

