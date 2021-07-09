Anshumaan Pushkar On Grahan: Pleasing Everyone Is Not Possible While Making Real-Life Based Stories

Anshumaan Pushkar was recently seen in web series Grahan set in the backdrop of the 1984 Sikh riots. The controversial show has received some backlash ahead of its release, and Pushkar revealed that he had received threats and attacking messages, however, he added that the post-release response has been positive.

Anshumaan told Hindustan Times, "I've always maintained that audience should first watch and then decide. I used to get many threat messages as well along with the creators, but now those very people are like, 'Sorry bhai , humne galat samjha tha'. They are apologising. So many people just raise objections as a publicity stunt and nothing else."

Pushkar added that netizens trashing OTT releases like Tandav and The Family Man 2 even before their release, has affected the creative freedom of filmmakers. He said, "We're trying to tell stories which come from our society and are tales of lives. We've to keep it real and we also want to do it without hurting anybody's sentiments - religious or otherwise."

"We just want our projects to be loved, but then again, pleasing everyone is not possible while making real-life based stories because if it's liked by all then you haven't made it well," he said, adding that the makers waited for four months to revisit the whole series to make sure that there wasn't anything remotely hurtful.

"There were brutal incidents that took place back then, but we didn't get into all that. We only showed whatever was required to represent what had happened," he told the portal. However, Pushkar believes that OTT platforms are also responsible for making the people question the web content.

"Some people were misusing the creative freedom on OTT. They turned it into a soft p*rn space initially, be it with unnecessary sexual content or extremely abusive language. You can't use such tools for titillation and expect that there won't be consequences. I'm not in favour of censorship but regulation is necessary," he added.

Grahan is not Anshumaan Pushkar's first show based on real-life incidents. He was also seen in Netflix's Jamtara. Some of his other projects include, Katmandu Connection currently streaming on Sony LIV.