 »   »   »  Apaharan: Ekta Kapoor Has No Regrets Showing S*x On-screen! Says This Is Why Naagin Is A Hit

Ekta Kapoor's advent into the digital world has led to creation of the some of her best work. The television producer is currently busy with the promotions of her next digital series Apaharan. The Alt Balaji original will premiere on December 14, 2018. During a press meet yesterday, Ekta Kapoor opened up about showcasing sex in her shows and being criticized for superstitious content. Well, needless to say, her response was on point. Ekta who is known for creating some of the most bold content, says has no regret and also went on to reveal what makes Naagin a super hit despite all the criticism.
Sex Is Not A Problem!
When asked what she has to say about being criticized for her explicit content, Ekta said, "I am very happy showing sex. There is no problem with sex when you show it on-screen. We should not have a problem with sex. I feel the problem with our country is that we have two set of teeth -- one is to show off and the other to chew with. We should have problem with non-consensual sex and sexual crime."
This Is Why Naagin Is A Hit
"As far as superstition is concerned, ‘Naagin' is a fantasy show. I loved ‘Harry Potter' and ‘Game of Thrones'. We don't match up in effect because our budgets are 1/100 of that and the day we get those kind of budgets, we will match up to that also. We make up more in our storylines, and that is why ‘Naagin' is such a big hit
Ekta's Take On Criticism
Ekta is one such celebrity, who has never shed away from displaying her creativity at its best without being restricted. However, she is subjected to criticism for the same and has a valid explanation. She said, "As far as the world over, I am talking about post-colonial era, anything populist will be criticized. You cannot take a step with a fear of criticism."
Mahie On Being In Apaharan
Actress Mahie Gill, who is also a part of Ekta's new series used the opportunity to share her experience of working in Apaharan. She said,"I always wanted to work in a web series. I really like its subject and the director of this web series is really nice. I always wanted to be associated with Balaji Telefilms (production house) but I never got that opportunity."
