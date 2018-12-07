 »   »   »  Apaharan: Ekta Kapoor Has No Regrets Showing S*x On-screen! Says This Is Why Naagin Is A Hit

Sex Is Not A Problem!

When asked what she has to say about being criticized for her explicit content, Ekta said, "I am very happy showing sex. There is no problem with sex when you show it on-screen. We should not have a problem with sex. I feel the problem with our country is that we have two set of teeth -- one is to show off and the other to chew with. We should have problem with non-consensual sex and sexual crime."

This Is Why Naagin Is A Hit

"As far as superstition is concerned, ‘Naagin' is a fantasy show. I loved ‘Harry Potter' and ‘Game of Thrones'. We don't match up in effect because our budgets are 1/100 of that and the day we get those kind of budgets, we will match up to that also. We make up more in our storylines, and that is why ‘Naagin' is such a big hit

Ekta's Take On Criticism

Ekta is one such celebrity, who has never shed away from displaying her creativity at its best without being restricted. However, she is subjected to criticism for the same and has a valid explanation. She said, "As far as the world over, I am talking about post-colonial era, anything populist will be criticized. You cannot take a step with a fear of criticism."

Mahie On Being In Apaharan

Actress Mahie Gill, who is also a part of Ekta's new series used the opportunity to share her experience of working in Apaharan. She said,"I always wanted to work in a web series. I really like its subject and the director of this web series is really nice. I always wanted to be associated with Balaji Telefilms (production house) but I never got that opportunity."