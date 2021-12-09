    For Quick Alerts
      Aranyak: Release Date And Time Of Raveena Tandon's Thriller Netflix Show

      Raveena Tandon's debut web show, Aranyak is all set to release on Netflix this week. The show comes from director Vinay Waikul, best known for co-directed Nimrat Kaur-starrer The Test Case, alongside Nagesh Kukunoor. Aranyak has been one of the anticipated releases on Netflix since it was announced.

      The show is a murder mystery set in the hills of the Himalayas. It follows Raveena Tandon's character - Kasturi Dogra, who is a local police officer on her way out of the station, but suddenly finds herself investigating a high profile case.

      The trailer gave a glimpse of the show's mystery. As Kasturi is supposed to hand over her position, a foreign tourist disappears in their misty town. Kasturi (Raveena Tandon) then joins hands with her city-bred replacement, Angad, on the big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a blood-thirsty serial-killing entity in the forest.

      Netflix describes the show as, "Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder." Earlier this month, Tandon spoke about her decision to essay the character Kasturi Dogra and said, "It was a strong female character-driven show. My character is fierce, independent, passionate.. a tough and talented cop. That appealed to me."

      Aranyak also stars Parambrata Chatterjee as cop Angad Malik alongside Ashutosh Rana and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles. Aranyak will be available to stream on Netflix on 1:30 pm IST on December 10, 2021.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 12:49 [IST]
      X