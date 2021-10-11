Arham Surana Battles All Odds To Find Success As A Young Digital Entrepreneur

Life poses challenges to everyone. Challenges, but, should not be perceived as setbacks. Instead, the challenges in life offer one the best opportunities to learn.

Arham Surana is among the most successful young social media entrepreneurs through the current times. He believes that challenges in life are tests of sorts. They will weed out those who aren't actually serious about achieving their goals and reaching their desired level of success. Mr. Surana had to wait for 24 months for finding his first real client, a relatively elaborate period for an entrepreneur, after devising the concept for his business. This phase had elements of an oddity, as Mr. Surana used to make no money during this time.

In such phases, it becomes difficult to convince the people around that one is working over a feasible idea, Mr. Surana expresses. One has to put up with friends' ridicule. But, it is equally important to not lose faith in oneself in such phases, Mr. Surana adds. The success that Mr. Surana has come across as a young digital entrepreneur has taken people by surprise. This bears testimony to the fact that faith can move mountains.

Mr. Surana has a range of professional achievements that further highlight his worth as a social media entrepreneur. He is a globally renowned personality in this field. He was a part of a USD 8,000 acquisition deal with a well-established Los Angeles-based company, Ranker, that ranks just about everything based on customer reviews.

Another one of his most important achievements, Mr. Surana says, is generating USD 20,000 revenue for his own online store, purely by using Facebook ads.

As of current, Mr. Surana works with 80+ entrepreneurs, brands, business owners, coaches, influencers, helping them grow their followers and their revenue through social media marketing and Facebook ads. He also works with clients who have combined social media followings in the millions, across multiple social media platforms. We wish him all the success for his future businesses.