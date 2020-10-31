Arjun Rampal Flaunts New Look For Abbas-Mustan's Upcoming Series Penthouse
Arjun Rampal recently wrapped up the shoot of the film Nail Polish and is already sporting a new look for his next project. The actor will be seen in Abbas-Mustan's upcoming series titled Penthouse. The series reportedly marks the digital debut of Abbas-Mustan, and also stars Bobby Deol, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, Waluscha De Sousa and Manjari Fadnis in lead roles.
Rampal shared his new look on Instagram as he began prepping for the role. He also thanked the celebrity hair-stylist Aalim Hakim for the haircut and wrote, "Ready for the next one. #Penthouse Thank you @aalimhakim love you bro."
Arjun had been sporting long hair during the lockdown and in the ZEE5 film, but in the new look, he can be seen with a modified version on the comb-over and tapper cut. Fans are loving the actor's short hair and have left many heart emojis in the comments section.
Meanwhile, Arjun had also been making headlines for Nail Polish poster, in which he can be seen wearing nail polish on his index finger. In the film, he can be seen essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defence lawyer. Talking about his role Arjun added, "A man wearing nail polish on the poster has already got people's imagination working. I promise you the intrigue it has created will be justified in this film, that is a meticulous written and directed psychological thriller, by Bugs Bhargava."
"With an overload of great talent, with extremely layered characters to portray, I have a strong feeling this will be worth a watch," he added. Directed by Bhargava Krishna, the courtroom drama will release on ZEE5.
Coming back to Penthouse, the makers are yet to release more details about the production backed by the streaming platform Netflix.
