Arjun Rampal Flaunts New Look For Abbas-Mustan's Upcoming Series Penthouse

Arjun's New Look

Arjun had been sporting long hair during the lockdown and in the ZEE5 film, but in the new look, he can be seen with a modified version on the comb-over and tapper cut. Fans are loving the actor's short hair and have left many heart emojis in the comments section.

Arjun Rampal In ZEE5 Original Film Nail Polish

Meanwhile, Arjun had also been making headlines for Nail Polish poster, in which he can be seen wearing nail polish on his index finger. In the film, he can be seen essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defence lawyer. Talking about his role Arjun added, "A man wearing nail polish on the poster has already got people's imagination working. I promise you the intrigue it has created will be justified in this film, that is a meticulous written and directed psychological thriller, by Bugs Bhargava."

Arjun Rampal Will Be Seen In Penthouse With Bobby Deol,Mouni Roy And Others

"With an overload of great talent, with extremely layered characters to portray, I have a strong feeling this will be worth a watch," he added. Directed by Bhargava Krishna, the courtroom drama will release on ZEE5.

Coming back to Penthouse, the makers are yet to release more details about the production backed by the streaming platform Netflix.