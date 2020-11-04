Arjun Rampal Unveils Nail Polish Teaser; Says 'Don't Blink, You Might Miss The Clue'

Arjun Rampal is currently gearing up for his new web series with Abbas Mustan titled Penthouse. Today, he took to his social media accounts and shared a teaser of his upcoming film, titled Nail Polish.

While sharing the teaser, Arjun warned the viewers to pay attention as they might miss out on an important clue in the mysterious clip. He wrote, "Don't blink, you might miss the clue. #NailPolish, premieres on 1st January, 2021. #ShadesOfLaw."

The 43-second-long teaser introduces all the characters with just glimpses. At first, we get visuals of Arjun Rampal's face, immersed in water. He then opens his eyes and looks towards the camera and a chilling background score behind. We also see Manav Kaul's character struggling and pretty much unhinged. The scenes also hint at Manav's character staying at a hospital and being treated for a mental condition.

Arjun Rampal Plays The Role Of A High End Defence Lawyer Arjun's voice over at the end of the teaser gives the biggest hint. Arjun Rampal who will be seen playing the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defence lawyer in the courtroom drama, says, "Jurm dimaag karta hai, insaan par toh sirf, ilzaam lagte hain (The mind commits the crime, the human being is only blamed)." Nail Polish Is Directed By Bhargava Krishna Arjun had shared a few BTS photos from the film sets and said he was excited to be able to get back to work. Earlier in a statement, he had talked about the film and said, "With a wonderful cast combined with a very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one's limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special." Nail Polish Will Release On January 1, 2021 Nail Polish, a ZEE5 original film, is all set to release on January 1, 2021. Directed by Bhargava Krishna the film stars Arjun Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari.

