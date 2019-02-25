Arjun Rampal’s Web Series The Final Call LEAKED Online For Download By Tamilrockers!

The Final Call LEAKED By Tamilrockers

Unfortunately, all the three episodes have been leaked by the notorious site, Tamilrockers. Earlier, Netflix's most-awaited original film Mowgli, ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat Season 2 and Amazon Prime Original Series' Four More Shots Please were leaked online by the site! Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted after watching The Final Call.

Viewers Praise The Final Call: Avitamellany

"Just watched #TheFinalCall #SakshiTanwar is sooo good👏🏻 gripping story @rampalarjun character is nicely written.Casting is fab. I don't know how to praise sakshi, she is a legend. She can do any role so elegantly @ZEE5India @kumarpriya. please convey that she has been fantastic." - (sic)

@chethu1947

"Now only I watched #TheFinalCall ..Wow.. Really good episodes 😍 😍 But why only 3 episodes..can you tell me the date of other episodes? 😊" - (sic)

Shashi Bhushan

"Fantastic, Awesome OMG Arjun Rampal ZEE5 You Nailed It. Airforce, Army, CivilAviation, Psychometry, Pilot, Country, Emergency All In One Story. #TheFinalCall (IndianWebSeries). Everyone Should Watch This." - (sic)

Advitha Nayak

"#TheFinalCall whatta series, how effortlessly #SakshiTanwar slayed as Kiran Gill mirza, so calm & composed . Such a fabulous thought provoking script. Loved it. All the actors have done a fabulous job. Waiting for next set of episodes @ZEE5India @kumarpriya @rampalarjun." - (sic)

Narayan

"@ZEE5India #TheFinalCall must watch and a highly recommended web series. Just 3 episodes and binge watched back to back. Kudos to the first timers Arjun Rampal, Sakshi Tanwar, Javed Jaffrey and web series specialist Neeraj Kabi. Looking forward to the finish for the final call." - (sic)

DevKaran Malani

"Just watched #TheFinalCall and the only word comes in my mind is ‘Kadak' @rampalarjun can't wait for the next season. It's as described by @ZEE5India. it literally changed the way I see Myself... you never know what's your next minute of your life upto..." - (sic)