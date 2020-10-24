    For Quick Alerts
      'Arrest Prakash Jha' Trends Over Hinduphobia After Aashram Chapter 2 Teaser Releases

      Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram's new teaser for season two was released on Thrusday. The show revolves around a cult led by godman Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, and the corruption and crime that happens under the guise of faith.

      Arrest Prakash Jha Trends Over Hinduphobia After Aashram Chapter 2 Teaser Releases

      Headed by filmmaker Prakash Jha, the series since the release of season one, has been in the controversy for its 'hinduphobic' narrative. After the release of the teaser for season 2, hashtag #ArrestPrakashJha began trending on Twitter. One user wrote, "Aashram and Gurus are pillor of Sanatan dharma @prakashjha27 wants to breakdown the Pillor of Sanatan Dharma by insulting Ashram Culture Does he have guts to show other religious place such way? It's an conspiracy. We demand #Arrest_Prakash_Jha."

      Another tweet read, "Why infamy to "Ashram system" when story is fictional? Aashram web series is a thoughtful, pre-planned conspiracy against Hinduism! By showing Hindu Saints as criminal & corrupted, they tried to tarnish d image of #Hinduism & Ashram system to confuse Hindus!#Arrest_Prakash_Jha." Take a look at more tweets:

      Talking about the new season of the show, Jha said, "We've all worked very hard and with a lot of passion on this series, and the response from the audience has made every bit of it worthwhile. Hope this new chapter continues to excite the audience." Meanwhile, Bobby added, "I can't thank the audience enough for making the first edition of this series such a huge success. In the next chapter, watch Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala bend every rule to suit himself, showcasing a side that no could have even dreamt of."

      The show written by Habib Faisal, stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Sachin Shroff among others. Titled Aashram: Chapter 2 The Dark Side, the second season will start streaming on November 11 on MX Player.

      Aashram Web Series Review: The Crime Drama Is A Bigger Con Than Bobby Deol's Godman

      Bobby Deol's Web Series Aashram To Return With Season 2 On November 11

      Saturday, October 24, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
