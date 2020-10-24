'Arrest Prakash Jha' Trends Over Hinduphobia After Aashram Chapter 2 Teaser Releases

Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram's new teaser for season two was released on Thrusday. The show revolves around a cult led by godman Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, and the corruption and crime that happens under the guise of faith.

Headed by filmmaker Prakash Jha, the series since the release of season one, has been in the controversy for its 'hinduphobic' narrative. After the release of the teaser for season 2, hashtag #ArrestPrakashJha began trending on Twitter. One user wrote, "Aashram and Gurus are pillor of Sanatan dharma @prakashjha27 wants to breakdown the Pillor of Sanatan Dharma by insulting Ashram Culture Does he have guts to show other religious place such way? It's an conspiracy. We demand #Arrest_Prakash_Jha."

Another tweet read, "Why infamy to "Ashram system" when story is fictional? Aashram web series is a thoughtful, pre-planned conspiracy against Hinduism! By showing Hindu Saints as criminal & corrupted, they tried to tarnish d image of #Hinduism & Ashram system to confuse Hindus!#Arrest_Prakash_Jha." Take a look at more tweets:

#Arrest_Prakash_Jha If u really respect all religious beliefs n ‘genuine’ Saints, why did u choose a name like Aashram? @prakashjha27 What u hv tried 2 show r characteristics of a cult. There r cults in Christianity n Islam too. Why not a Masjid or Church? Is this ur secularisim? pic.twitter.com/Su7ndK5qsB — Dr Poonam Sharma (@PoonamS18232206) October 24, 2020

If @prakashjha27 really respect all religious beliefs of the land, why did he played the sacred Shanti mantra ‘Om purnamadah purnamidam…’ in the background ?#Arrest_Prakash_Jha for insulting Hindu Dharma in his Ashram web series pic.twitter.com/pvsmDW3kpu — Jayaram Poojary (@jrmpoojary) October 24, 2020

Prakash Jha& MXPlayer have released the entire series for free which makes one wonder, who is financing the series?



Is it a nexus of destabilising forces which pouring in money with the surety that the Indian consumer will lap it up and stray from Dharma!#Arrest_Prakash_Jha pic.twitter.com/6N5r91lx1p — CHETHANA PRABHU (@Ravalanath) October 24, 2020

Hypocrite @prakashjha27, dare to have a movie on Licentious Bishops!#PopeFrancis convened a four-day summit which was held in @Vatican City from 21 to 24 February 2019, to discuss preventing sexual abuse by Catholic Church.#Arrest_Prakash_Jha@_dharam_vir @Ramesh_hjs @ihvinod pic.twitter.com/niZGuUgOWZ — 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐢 © (@Milind_MMD) October 24, 2020

#Arrest_Prakash_Jha#ashramwebseries content has a deep impact on the children and exposure to such content for in the long term can lead to social problems that include crime. Yet hindu ashram pure and divine. pic.twitter.com/C2MaZmNyZv — Shobhana Malaviya (@ShobhanaMalaviy) October 24, 2020

Talking about the new season of the show, Jha said, "We've all worked very hard and with a lot of passion on this series, and the response from the audience has made every bit of it worthwhile. Hope this new chapter continues to excite the audience." Meanwhile, Bobby added, "I can't thank the audience enough for making the first edition of this series such a huge success. In the next chapter, watch Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala bend every rule to suit himself, showcasing a side that no could have even dreamt of."

The show written by Habib Faisal, stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Sachin Shroff among others. Titled Aashram: Chapter 2 The Dark Side, the second season will start streaming on November 11 on MX Player.

