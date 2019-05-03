Asha Negi Reveals Why It Was Important To Break Girl-next-door Image; Says Trolls Called her Jobless

Asha On Breaking Stereotype & Trolls

Asha made a comeback with ALT Balaji's web series Baarish in which she is seen alongside Sharaman Joshi. Many of them loved the show, while a few of them felt the show is too simple to be on web. In an interview to a few media portals, the actress revealed about breaking stereotype and trolls!

Why It Was Important To Break Girl-next-door Image!

In an interview to IE, when Asha was asked if it was important to break the girl-next-door image, she said, "Firstly, I would like to say that the entire credit for the glamorous looks goes to my team."

'It’s Just A Side To My Personality'

She further added, "I am still shy and just cannot pose in those beautiful attires. They really push me to try new things and are so patient with me. And yes, it is important to not be stereotyped. Also, it's always fun to try something new. Change is always good but it doesn't mean I have changed. It's just a side to my personality."

'People Called Me Jobless'

Regarding the criticism she faced on social media and regarding the trolls, she told Spotboye, "There was a phase when I was not doing anything solid in fiction, and people started calling me jobless. I used to feel like asking them, ‘who are you?'"

'I Have Learnt To Ignore Trolls'

She further added, "Honestly, their comments made me doubt myself and often raised the question in my mind, "Am I actually jobless?"And it hits you hard and does mess with your brain. But with time I have learnt to ignore and concentrate on my work. You must read comments but just to laugh it out."