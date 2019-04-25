Asha Negi's SURPRISING Reaction On BF Rithvik's BOLD Scene With Kyra Dutt In Erotic Web Series!

Will Asha Do Bold Scenes On Scree?

On whether she would do bold scenes, Asha told the entertainment portal, "I don't mind doing bold scenes but the story has to be good. The concept has to match my level. I don't know about Rithvik but when it comes to me, I am always sceptical about attempting such scenes."

Asha Reacts To Rithvik's Bold Scene With Kyra In XXX

Regarding her reaction to Rithvik's bold scene, she said, "Rithvik too was apprehensive initially but with time, we both are evolving - if we have taken this job then as an actor it will be injustice to say no for anything which the script demands."

'I Was Not Affected Seeing Him Do Bold Scene'

"Aapko karna hi padega. After all, everything at the end of the day will challenge our own performances. So, if you ask me if I was affected seeing him doing such a bold scene then I was not. And I am sure if I will do any such scene someday, he will not be affected either"

Kyra On Doing Bold Scene

When Kyra Dutt was asked about the bold scene, she had said, "Times are changing and we see a huge amount of bold content on the web. Actresses are becoming stronger performers and are not shy in front of the camera."

The Actress Added...

"In fact, I was discussing this with my director Ken when we were shooting for XXX. We realised that it is completely acceptable when films encompass item songs, raunchy lyrics or even situations where a woman is being eve-teased, however, the moment you see a film where a girl is in control of sexuality or openly discusses sex, it becomes a problem. Hats off to the actresses who are pushing the edge and coming out of their comfort zone by experimenting with something new and not always doing the typical ‘girl next door' roles."