Avrodh Web Series Review: Amit Sadh Starrer Is About India's Promise Of A New Perspective

Rating: 3.0 /5

Available On: SonyLIV

Duration: 9 episodes / 35 minutes

Language: Hindi

Story: Avrodh: The Siege Within based on Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor's book, India's Most Fearless takes a look at what went behind planning the 2016 surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army across Line of Control (LoC). The show starring Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Vikram Gokhale, and others in pivotal roles explore the national and international impact of the Uri attack as well as the surgical strike that took place in secrecy.

Review: SonyLIV's Avrodh, unlike the film URI, takes its sweet time to divulge into the surgical strike. It takes the audience not only through the discussions and debates that happened behind doors but also how it all began. Through Darshan Kumaar's character Major Raunaq Gautam from the Bihar Regiment, the audience first get to see the heartbreaking Uri attack that took place and how the camp of Indian Army was attacked.

From the beginning of the show the stakes are high, the urgency and unrest in the army and India's political status are felt through Darshan Kumaar's character. However, the slow pace makes it harder to keep up with a huge number of pivotal characters and the subplots. Even before the Army is instructed to present a plan for a possible surgical strike, the audience gets to see the impact that URI attack had on India- the international pressure faced by our nation and how the government chose to manoeuvre its action despite the risk. Avrodh also takes the media into account, the TRP race and the risk of releasing information on TV that could prove a risk to national security.

Darshan Kumaar As Major Raunaq Gautam Writers Harmanjit Singha, Sudeep Nigam, Abhishek Chatterjee and Aadhar Khurana have taken all aspects into consideration, including the technical jargon used by actors that thankfully does not seem forced. With a mix of facts, some dramatic liberty and a few inspiring dialogues, Avrodh manages to depict a realistic picture of the surgical strike. The dramatisation is cracked up a bit with Amit Sadh's entry around episode five. Vikram Gokhale As PM Narendra Modi Amit Sadh who plays Major Videep Singh is the special officer appointed to plan and lead the mission. Like any Army officer, he too chooses to lead the mission instead of going on his sanctioned leave to spend time with his mother. While Amit appears for the second half of the nine-part series and his strong presence takes over other characters almost immediately. On the other hand, Darshan Kumaar has the perfect mix of emotions and grit of an army officer. Meanwhile, Neeraj Kabi as National Security Advisor Shailesh Malviya is marvellous, and Vikram Gokhale as PM Narendra Modi also gives you close to perfect and neutral representation. Avrodh: The Siege Within Is Available On SonyLIV There are several scenes throughout the show that will give you unexpected reality checks and will leave you baffled. Overall, Avrodh: The Siege Within, is a well-balanced show and should be appreciated for a rather realistic approach towards a story, that could have been highly dramatised for an emotional impact.

