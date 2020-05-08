Baarish 2: Asha Negi Was Uncomfortable Doing First Kissing Scene; Sharman Had To Play Man In Command

Asha’s First Kissing Scene

The actress was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "It was my first on-screen kiss, I was quite shy and awkward before rolling. I remember my director and Sharman were all comforting me as it was my first ever lip-lock on-screen."

Asha Says…

She also revealed that the makers made sure that the scenes don't turn out to be steamy or raunchy. She also added that the makers assured that the innocence and simplicity of the couple and the story is intact.

Priya Banerjee On Asha Being Nervous To Shoot Bold Scenes

Priya Banerjee, who plays the role of Shreya Mehta (Anuj's younger sister), also revealed that Asha Negi was indeed uncomfortable doing the kissing scene. She told Bollywoodlife that Asha had asked her not to come because if she comes, Asha would feel awkward doing the kissing scene. Priya added that she never saw anyone who was so nervous doing an on-screen kiss.

Sharman Says…

On the other hand, Sharman also echoed Priya' words. He said that Asha was very uncomfortable but thankfully Priya Banerjee was there that day, and she told Asha to calm down as she could possibly make him feel uncomfortable too.

‘I Got To Play The Man In Command Or Control’

Sharman told the portal, "I have done a few kissing scenes before. Initially when I had to do the kissing scene and I thought I will have to be chivalrous and make the lady comfortable, but the ladies were so comfortable with themselves. Woh log itne comfortable the ki I became awkward. In Asha's case, it was nice ki woh itni uncomfortable thi, that I got to play the man in command or control."