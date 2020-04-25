    For Quick Alerts
      Baarish 2 Trailer Out: Sharman-Asha Negi's Love Story Takes A New Turn; Jeetendra Makes A Cameo

      The wait is finally over as ALTBalaji released the trailer of the much-awaited love saga, Baarish season 2. Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi, who play the roles of Anuj and Gauravi, had parted ways due to their respective siblings in the first season. As per the trailer of the second season, the couple reunite! As the title suggests, rain (baarish) plays a pivotal role in this romance-drama. The second instalment of the series will showcase the hardships of maintaining relationships.

      The trailer begins with Anuj and Gauravi falling in love all over again. Their love story gets bolder but turns messy in the latter half of the trailer, as they are shown parting ways. Veteran actor Jeetendra also has a cameo. In the video, he is seen telling the couple, "Everything is fair in love and war."

      Baarish 2 Trailer Out: Sharman-Asha Negis Love Story Takes A New Turn; Jeetendra Makes A Cameo

      Ekta Kapoor shared the trailer and captioned it as, "She smiled n said to herself 'In life I've found my reason for every season ' life smiled back n said ' but my darling seasons change ...n so do reasons ' a year ago I launched #baarish today on this day with no expectations n it grew to b a huge hit! D mood was diff so was d world ...let's see wat this #baarish brings .... trailer on 29th April this is just a teaser Baarish toh bas ek bahana tha, phirse Anuj aur Gauravi ko paas jo aana tha! Kya iss baar bhi baarish likhegi #AnuVi ki destiny?" (sic)

      Asha too shared the video and wrote, "Baarish season2💕✨ Baarish toh bas ek bahana tha, phirse Anuj aur Gauravi ko paas jo aana tha! Kya iss baar bhi baarish likhegi #AnuVi ki destiny?" (sic)

      The web series will premiere on April 29, 2020, on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

