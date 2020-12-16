Bandish Bandits To Be Available In Tamil And Telugu On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits, which released on August 04, 2020, and captured the imagination of audience instantly, will now be available for fans across India in Tamil and Telugu. Starting on December 16, Amazon Prime Video brings the regional dubs of its much-loved musical romantic drama Bandish Bandits.

The web series stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry and versatile actors Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. The Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits follows the love story of Radhe and Tamanna, two young performers from very different musical backgrounds: Pop and Classical.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (Bang Baaja Baaraat) and directed by Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot), the show is based on Jodhpur and tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds: Pop and Classical. The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) as a Hindustani classical performer, Radhe, and Shreya Chaudhry (Dear Maya) as popstar Tamanna, alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah (A Wednesday, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Atul Kulkarni (Page 3, Rang De Basanti), Kunaal Roy Kapur (Love Per Square Foot, Delhi Belly), Sheeba Chaddha (Mirzapur, Talaash) and Rajesh Tailang (Mirzapur, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

Also Read : Legendary Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Praises And Gives His Blessings To Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits also features some exciting original soundtracks, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who made their digital debut with this show. Prime members in India and more than 200 countries and territories can watch Bandish Bandits in Tamil and Telugu starting December 16 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read : Katrina Kaif's Date With Amazon Prime Video's Bandish Bandits Seems Like A Perfect One