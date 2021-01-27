Bang Baang Cast – Mr Faisu & Ruhi Singh Interact With The Bikers’ Community In Jaipur And Promote Their Series

The lead couple of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's youth action-thriller franchise Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes, Mr Faisu and Ruhi Singh recently visited Jaipur to promote their web show. Having shot extensively for the show in Udaipur and Jaipur, both Faisu and Ruhi looked visibly excited to visit the pink city again for the promotion of the show. Going by the pictures, needless to say, they had a whale of a time!

Highlighting the show’s theme, featuring high-end bikes, cars, and mind-blowing action sequences, the renowned bikers club of Jaipur, 'Jaipur Bikers’ visited Faisu and Ruhi. Sharing the same passion for bikes, Faisu and Ruhi did not just interact with the Jaipur Bikers at length but also clicked pics for memorabilia.

The actors, who portray the pivotal characters of Raghu (Faisu), and Meera (Ruhi) also interacted with the press about their respective characters. They spoke about how they enjoyed performing action-packed sequences for the show along with their sizzling chemistry, which has been garnering praises post-launch.

Both Faisu and Ruhi also visited famous Jaipur places, including markets, and engage themselves in lip-smacking traditional food delicacies from the city. Moreover, the cast also visited a popular radio station and a famous art gallery in the city.

Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu shares, “It feels really great to be a part of my debut web-series, and I am really happy with the response that the show has received so far. I am really grateful to Ekta Kapoor ma’am that within two days of the launch of the show it’s already trending on IMDB and I am really glad to be a part of it. We have shot for the show extensively in Rajasthan and I am happy that we are promoting the show in the pink city today. I have even savoured the famous 'pyaaz kachori’ in the city, and I just loved it.”

Ruhi Singh says, “Hailing from the pink city Jaipur, it feels really great to promote my new web-series Bang Baang in my own city. It feels good to be back home, and the response that the web-series has received so far is commendable.”

Bang Baang is a visual experience for action lovers and will keep the viewers glued to their screens. The original web-series involves mystery, suspense, dhamakedaar action, and youth drama amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one. Produced by Akshay BP Singh and directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath, Bang Baang is streaming now on ALTBalaji. Binge-watch the ten episodes on the app now!

