#BanNetflixIndia Trends On Twitter; Shiv Sena Activist Accuses Netflix Of Defaming Hindus
Social worker Hindu activist and member of Shiv Sena IT Cell, Ramesh Solanki has filed a complaint against Netflix India for 'defaming the country' and portraying 'an incorrect picture' of India globally in the shows that are hosted on its platform. In his complaint, he has mentioned the names of web series like Sacred Games, Leila and Ghoul along with stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act and has alleged that 'almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level'.
He shared the snapshots of the papers (complaint) and tweeted, "Filed complaint against @NetflixIndia for defaming Hindus, India and @adgpi Almost every series is serious attemp to paint Hindus and India in bad light." Netizens have started trending the hashtag 'BanNetflixIndia'. Take a look at a few tweets!
Chetan & Jagruti
Chetan Rajhans ©: This is not Netflix ! It is NETFiX to destroy India !! #BanNetFlixInindia. - (sic)
Jagruti Patil: Anurag Kashyap and the makers of the Sacred Games have been part of the controversy for pushing Hindu-phobic content in their show. All these peoples targeting #Hindu only..why???? #BanNetflixInIndia. - (sic)
Milind Dharmadhikari ®
"This US based digital entertainment seems to be meant for defaming #Hinduism and praise leftists with is #AntiIndia content. We Indians demand #BanNetflixInIndia immediately. Thanks @Rajput_Ramesh for complaint against Netflix." - (sic)
T. Shashidhara Pai
"This is not acceptable. Netflix is intentionally insulting the Guru Shishya Parampara. Such a ethics less media having large Twitter followers is shamefull for Indians. I am unfollowing Netflix to support #BanNetflixInIndia Do you❓❓❓" - (sic)
Kartik & Laxman
Kartik Salunke: Hurting Religious sentiments of Hindus hav become a trend now-a- days. lesson should be taught to this "e"- invaders in India. #BanNetFlixInindia. - (sic)
Laxman: #BanNetflixInIndia.Why western media & channels taking India granted? Is short of awareness in people. - (sic)
(Images Source: Twitter)
