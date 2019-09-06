BanNetflixIndia Trends On Twitter; Shiv Sena Activist Accuses Netflix Of Defaming Hindus

Chetan & Jagruti

Chetan Rajhans ©: This is not Netflix ! It is NETFiX to destroy India !! #BanNetFlixInindia. - (sic)

Jagruti Patil: Anurag Kashyap and the makers of the Sacred Games have been part of the controversy for pushing Hindu-phobic content in their show. All these peoples targeting #Hindu only..why???? #BanNetflixInIndia. - (sic)

Milind Dharmadhikari ®

"This US based digital entertainment seems to be meant for defaming #Hinduism and praise leftists with is #AntiIndia content. We Indians demand #BanNetflixInIndia immediately. Thanks @Rajput_Ramesh for complaint against Netflix." - (sic)

T. Shashidhara Pai

"This is not acceptable. Netflix is intentionally insulting the Guru Shishya Parampara. Such a ethics less media having large Twitter followers is shamefull for Indians. I am unfollowing Netflix to support #BanNetflixInIndia Do you❓❓❓" - (sic)

Kartik & Laxman

Kartik Salunke: Hurting Religious sentiments of Hindus hav become a trend now-a- days. lesson should be taught to this "e"- invaders in India. #BanNetFlixInindia. - (sic)

Laxman: #BanNetflixInIndia.Why western media & channels taking India granted? Is short of awareness in people. - (sic)