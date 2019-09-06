English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    #BanNetflixIndia Trends On Twitter; Shiv Sena Activist Accuses Netflix Of Defaming Hindus

    By
    |

    Social worker Hindu activist and member of Shiv Sena IT Cell, Ramesh Solanki has filed a complaint against Netflix India for 'defaming the country' and portraying 'an incorrect picture' of India globally in the shows that are hosted on its platform. In his complaint, he has mentioned the names of web series like Sacred Games, Leila and Ghoul along with stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act and has alleged that 'almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level'.

    He shared the snapshots of the papers (complaint) and tweeted, "Filed complaint against @NetflixIndia for defaming Hindus, India and @adgpi Almost every series is serious attemp to paint Hindus and India in bad light." Netizens have started trending the hashtag 'BanNetflixIndia'. Take a look at a few tweets!

    Chetan & Jagruti

    Chetan & Jagruti

    Chetan Rajhans ©: This is not Netflix ! It is NETFiX to destroy India !! #BanNetFlixInindia. - (sic)

    Jagruti Patil: Anurag Kashyap and the makers of the Sacred Games have been part of the controversy for pushing Hindu-phobic content in their show. All these peoples targeting #Hindu only..why???? #BanNetflixInIndia. - (sic)

    Milind Dharmadhikari ®

    Milind Dharmadhikari ®

    "This US based digital entertainment seems to be meant for defaming #Hinduism and praise leftists with is #AntiIndia content. We Indians demand #BanNetflixInIndia immediately. Thanks @Rajput_Ramesh for complaint against Netflix." - (sic)

    T. Shashidhara Pai

    T. Shashidhara Pai

    "This is not acceptable. Netflix is intentionally insulting the Guru Shishya Parampara. Such a ethics less media having large Twitter followers is shamefull for Indians. I am unfollowing Netflix to support #BanNetflixInIndia Do you❓❓❓" - (sic)

    Kartik & Laxman

    Kartik & Laxman

    Kartik Salunke: Hurting Religious sentiments of Hindus hav become a trend now-a- days. lesson should be taught to this "e"- invaders in India. #BanNetFlixInindia. - (sic)

    Laxman: #BanNetflixInIndia.Why western media & channels taking India granted? Is short of awareness in people. - (sic)

    (Images Source: Twitter)

    Most Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Suffers Eye Injury; Has NOT Quit The Show!

    More NETFLIX News

    Read more about: netflix sacred games leila ghoul
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue