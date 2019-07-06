Bard Of Blood Motion Teaser: Emraan Hashmi & Shahrukh Khan’s Show Gets A Launch Date!

Shahrukh Khan's first Netflix original Bard Of Blood that stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead gets its launch date. All the eight episodes of the series will be launched on September 27, 2019 across 190 countries and will be accessible to 149 million users. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Bard of Blood is based on the book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui. Apart from Emraan, the web series also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the motion teaser and captioned, "This one's going to keep you on the edge of your seat. Coming soon, only on @NetflixIndia #BardOfBlood." The web series will trace the journey of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand, who is now a professor of Shakespeare.

In India, the intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh realises that he must spearhead a clandestine mission to rescue his people. He reaches out to a former spy, who knows the terrain and politics of Balochistan inside out. Kabir must now connect the dots from the cryptic information that he has at his disposal.

Fans are super excited and are eagerly waiting for the show. Some of them even say it would be a blockbuster. Here are a few fans' comments: "Been waiting for it .....since I first read the book ...," "Super Duper Excited for this 😍😍 #BardOfBlood," "Can't wait to watch Kabir anand 🔥🔥🔥😍 #BardOfBlood Slay @emraanhashmi love you sooo much 😘😘😘😘," "Sure Shot blockbuster."

