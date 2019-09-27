English
    Bard Of Blood Review: Emraan Hashmi’s Classy Performance & The Cliffhanger Will Leave You Impressed

    Emraan Hashmi forays into the digital space with Shahrukh Khan's Bard of Blood. The series, which released today, has seven episodes. The show is based on Bilal Siddiqi's book of the same name. This Netflix show features Shobita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.

    Story: It is a story of Kabir Anand aka Adonis, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, who is assigned to three-person mission to rescue four Indian spies from Balochistan. In the first couple of episodes, the viewers will witness how Kabir's former mentor Sadiq Sir (Rajit Kapoor), who is also a father figure, gets him back to the mission, which apparently is more than a rescue mission. But Kabir is guilty as in his previous mission, he had lost his friend and partner in Balochistan and does not want to head the rescue mission.

    As they say 'fate has a twisted sense of timing', Kabir has to return for the rescue mission. It is that then Kabir and Isha Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) go on the mission, which is off the record. The duo joins Veer Singh (Vineet Kumar Singh), an Indian agent.

    Performances

    Shobita as an analyst, who doesn't have prior experience in field work and is sent to the rescue mission, and Viineet as an Indian agent, have done their job convincingly. Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad (Taliban handler, Inter Services Agency) has also performed fantastically. But it is Emraan who impresses us with his never-seen-before avatar and classy performance as a spy. He has done a commendable job.

    Verdict

    The way in which every episode ends on a cliffhanger keeps the audiences hooked. It is an edge-of-the-seat entertainer. We are sure that though you might begin thinking you will watch a few episodes; you might end up watching the entire series. You will get to hear a lot of Urdu words and hence you will have to keep the subtitles on!

    (PS: This is a review of the first two episodes)

    The Family Man Review: Manoj Bajpayee's Spy Thriller Keeps You Glued; Is A Must-watch

