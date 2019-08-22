Bard Of Blood Teaser OUT: Emraan Hashmi Calls Shahrukh Khan ‘Dummy’ & ‘Dhakkan’!
Shahrukh Khan has something big for Netflix viewers! It has to be recalled that from the past few days, the superstar has been sharing short videos and building curiosity among viewers about his next. In the videos, SRK is getting anonymous calls from someone who asks him to become an interrogator. He agrees and we get to watch him with a masked man in an interrogation room. This was followed by a title card that read, 'Story abhi baaki hai, Watch more on August 22'. Many soon guessed it to be his upcoming series, Bard Of Blood, which is right!
Now, the makers of the show have released a 4-minute and 41-second clip in which the actor is seen interrogating Emraan Hashmi.
Legendary Actor Vs Legendary Spy
Red Chillies Entertainment captioned the video, "Legendary actor vs. legendary spy. Who will win this battle of wits?" - (sic). In the video, Shahrukh can be seen interrogating Emraan, who is handcuffed. Emraan claims to be Adonis, while SRK makes fun of his name. Soon, SRK finds himself handcuffed and is surprised.
Emraan Calls SRK ‘Dhakkan’
Emraan then calls someone and tells that he is aborting and terminating the ‘Mission SRKQ132' as the subject (Shahrukh) is a ‘dummy', ‘dhakkan' and ‘dhabha'. As Emraan leaves, SRK asks him to tell his name. It is then, Emraan says that he is the ‘Bard Of Blood'!
SRK’s Humourous Side!
While SRK is seen in his element and brings in humour (in the teaser), Emraan is seen in a rather serious role, which makes the video intense as well as hilarious.
Emraan Plays A Spy
Bard of Blood, which is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book of the same name, is co-produced by Shahrukh Khan. Emraan will be seen playing the role of a spy, who would rather give up the gritty life for a peaceful one.
Emraan’s Role In Bard Of Blood
About his role, Emraan was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "You will first spot Kabir Anand in Mumbai as a literature professor, teaching Shakespeare in college. He is then reluctantly pulled into the battlefield because of a certain situation." Apparently, a call from the PMO brings him back to the difficult terrain of Balochistan where he has to rescue four Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) officers.
The web series also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.
Most Read: Sacred Games 2 Hilarious Memes Will Make You Laugh Out Loud