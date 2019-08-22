Bard Of Blood Teaser OUT: Emraan Hashmi Calls Shahrukh Khan ‘Dummy’ & ‘Dhakkan’!

Legendary Actor Vs Legendary Spy

Red Chillies Entertainment captioned the video, "Legendary actor vs. legendary spy. Who will win this battle of wits?" - (sic). In the video, Shahrukh can be seen interrogating Emraan, who is handcuffed. Emraan claims to be Adonis, while SRK makes fun of his name. Soon, SRK finds himself handcuffed and is surprised.

Emraan Calls SRK ‘Dhakkan’

Emraan then calls someone and tells that he is aborting and terminating the ‘Mission SRKQ132' as the subject (Shahrukh) is a ‘dummy', ‘dhakkan' and ‘dhabha'. As Emraan leaves, SRK asks him to tell his name. It is then, Emraan says that he is the ‘Bard Of Blood'!

SRK’s Humourous Side!

While SRK is seen in his element and brings in humour (in the teaser), Emraan is seen in a rather serious role, which makes the video intense as well as hilarious.

Emraan Plays A Spy

Bard of Blood, which is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book of the same name, is co-produced by Shahrukh Khan. Emraan will be seen playing the role of a spy, who would rather give up the gritty life for a peaceful one.

Emraan’s Role In Bard Of Blood

About his role, Emraan was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "You will first spot Kabir Anand in Mumbai as a literature professor, teaching Shakespeare in college. He is then reluctantly pulled into the battlefield because of a certain situation." Apparently, a call from the PMO brings him back to the difficult terrain of Balochistan where he has to rescue four Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) officers.