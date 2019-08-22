English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bard Of Blood Trailer: Emraan Hashmi & Sobhita Dhulipala’s Spy Thriller Promises To Be Edgy

    By
    |

    Netflix has finally released the first trailer of spy thriller Bard of Blood that stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The web series, which is produced by Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in lead roles.

    The two-minute-and-30-second trailer begins in Balochistan where Indian spies are captured. Rajit Kapoor, who seems to be playing a government official, decides to send in their best man, Kabir Anand aka Adonis.

    Bard Of Blood Trailer: Emraan Hashmi & Sobhita Dhulipala’s Spy Thriller Promises To Be Edgy

    It is then, we get to see Kabir along with Isha (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer (Vineet Kumar Singh) going on a mission to rescue the Indian spies. The trailer also reveals that Kabir was dismissed from the duty after a mission failure. Jaideep Ahlawat plays an antagonist who has had a past with Hashmi's character.

    The thrilling journey of these three spies on a rescue-cum-suicide mission promises to be edgy and entertaining. Bard of Blood, which is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book of the same name, is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

    About his experience of directing the show, Ribu had said in a statement, "This journey on Bard of Blood has been one which I will cherish all my life. It has changed me as a person and as a filmmaker for the best. Directing the series for Netflix, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Mr Khan has been an extremely fulfilling experience. I am so glad I could be part of it and very excited about the trailer launch."

    The web series will have seven episodes and will begin streaming on September 27.

    Most Read: Urvashi Dholakia Calls Nach Baliye 9 'Drama Competition'; Claims Couples Were Allowed To Re-shoot!

    More BARD OF BLOOD News

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue