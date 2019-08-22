Bard Of Blood Trailer: Emraan Hashmi & Sobhita Dhulipala’s Spy Thriller Promises To Be Edgy

Netflix has finally released the first trailer of spy thriller Bard of Blood that stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The web series, which is produced by Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in lead roles.

The two-minute-and-30-second trailer begins in Balochistan where Indian spies are captured. Rajit Kapoor, who seems to be playing a government official, decides to send in their best man, Kabir Anand aka Adonis.

It is then, we get to see Kabir along with Isha (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer (Vineet Kumar Singh) going on a mission to rescue the Indian spies. The trailer also reveals that Kabir was dismissed from the duty after a mission failure. Jaideep Ahlawat plays an antagonist who has had a past with Hashmi's character.

The thrilling journey of these three spies on a rescue-cum-suicide mission promises to be edgy and entertaining. Bard of Blood, which is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book of the same name, is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

About his experience of directing the show, Ribu had said in a statement, "This journey on Bard of Blood has been one which I will cherish all my life. It has changed me as a person and as a filmmaker for the best. Directing the series for Netflix, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Mr Khan has been an extremely fulfilling experience. I am so glad I could be part of it and very excited about the trailer launch."

The web series will have seven episodes and will begin streaming on September 27.

