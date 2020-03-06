Barun Sobti's Full Web Series Asur Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Voot Select's latest web series Asur is a psychological thriller which features Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. The web series is an amalgamation of Indian folklore fables and forensic science. On the show, Barun plays the role of a CBI forensic expert-turned-forensic teacher at FBI. The web series doesn't disappoint and keeps the viewers glued to the show till the end. The audience are quite impressed with Barun's performance. Unfortunately, the show has been leaked online and is available for free download that too in HD quality.

Meanwhile, take a look at a few comments to know what viewers have to say about the show.

