Barun Sobti Is All Set To Take You Through A Roller Coaster With New Show Derma!

Barun In Derma

Barun says that he wants to challenge himself with various roles comprising different emotional capabilities, stories and situations. His new show, Derma, is a thriller which tells a story of a man whose life turns upside down after he gets a tattoo.

Barun Is Geared Up To Expolre His Potential!

He was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am geared up to explore my potential to get into the psyche of the new character in ‘Derma'. The script, the storyline and the execution is very strong and I want to render full justice to it."

The Show Has 12 Short Films

It is a series of 12 short films with twisted endings and will be streaming on the OTT (over-the-top) platform. The show will go live on February 8. Apart from Barun, the other cast for the series includes Brijendra Kala, Akshara Haasan, Mona Singh and Kirti Kulhari.

Apart from Derma, the titles of other shorts in the series are, Joyride, Bouma, Chacha and Cheetah's trip and Ishq Ki Googly, all of which will have a twist ending, Apress note said, "The unconventional films will take you through a roller coaster of emotions, intrigue and drama."

12 Twisted Endings

Voot shared one minute teaser and wrote, "We like our stories twisted, not stirred. #VootOriginals presents #SignatureShorts, a Tipping Point Production (Viacom18 Motion Pictures) - streaming from 8th February onwards, exclusively on #Voot. #TwistMeinStory #Viacom18MotionPictures #TippingPoint @Viacom18Movies."

Barun's New Film 22 Yards

Barun will also be seen in a film, 22 Yards, which is a sports-based film. In the film, Barun Sobti plays the role of a dashing sports agent who witnesses a downfall in his career. The film also stars popular television actress Prachi Bora. It will be released on February 22, 2019.