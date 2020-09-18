Barun Sobti & Sachin Khedekar's Halahal Trailer Out: Barun Surprises Us In Yet Another New Avatar

Halahal is a crime thriller inspired by true events, starring Barun and Sachin Khedekar in lead roles. The web series deals with the story of a father, who is in search of the truth behind his daughter's mysterious demise. Barun is seen as a cop Yusuf Qureshi while Sachin plays the role of a grieving father who has lost his daughter. Recently, the makers of the show released the trailer and we must say that Barun has impressed us with yet another different avatar after his previous show Asur. Indeed, Sachin too has done an impressive work.

In the promo, a young girl's obituary is shown in the newspaper and it is said that she took her own life. But her father is not convinced as he knows that her daughter can never take such an extreme step. He then approaches a money-minded yet a clean cop (Barun) to help him unravel the truth behind his daughter's death. The duo then gets to know that there is more behind the death as corrupt people are involved. Will they be able to find the culprit behind the girl's murder? Well, we will have to watch the show to know the answer.

Sachin and Barun's amazing performances, especially the latter's comedy, kickass attitude and Delhi dialect has impressed fans.

The show that is produced by Zeishan Quadri and Priyanka Bassi, is directed by Randeep Jha, and written by Gibran Noorani and Zeishan Quadri. It will stream on Eros Now from September 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, about his role, Barun told Pinkvilla, "I have lived this character every day and it was an absolute ball for me. It might be difficult for a lot of people to understand, but every day that I was portraying Yusuf, I was at home!"

