      Barun Sobti Thanks Fans For Their Love; Hopes To Return With Asur 2!

      Tanhaiyan and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family actor Barun Sobti was recently seen in Voot's original Asur, which is a psychological thriller. On the show, the actor played the role of a CBI forensic expert-turned-forensic teacher at FBI. The viewers loved the show, especially Barun's performance was appreciated. Talking to Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that he is overwhelmed with the response to the show and his performance and thanked fans for their love.

      Barun was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I am truly overwhelmed with the love that Asur has been receiving from fans on social media. I would like to thank each one of you for being so appreciative and supportive in each step of my career. It is extremely humbling to see viewers showed their gratitude towards our show and are also urging their friends and family to watch it."

      The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor further added, "I'm also thankful to my entire cast and crew for being so amazing and it is undoubtedly the entire team's effort in creating this masterpiece together."

      While the actor chose to keep Asur season 2 details under wraps, he hoped to bring more episodes very soon. He said, "We will try our best in continuing to welcome you all to your dark side again very soon."

      Asur was released on Voot, on March 3, 2020. Apart from Barun, the web series also stars Arshad Warsi, Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra and Gaurav Arora in the lead roles. The first season has eight episodes, and apparently, the filming for the second season is already in talks.

      Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 14:34 [IST]
