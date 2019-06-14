Bepannaah’s Jennifer Winget’s First look As Military Lawyer In Code M Revealed; Ekta Welcomes Her!
Jennifer Winget, who was last seen on screen in Colors' Bepannaah, will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Code M. The actress is known for playing variety of roles and this time too, she will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar! It has to be recalled that the actress had worked with Balaji Telefilms in the 2000s serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Jennifer's fans can't wait to see what lies in store as far as their favourite actress and the theme of the show is concerned.
First Look Of Jennifer Winget In Code M
As we revealed earlier, Jennifer will be seen playing the role of an army officer in Code M. Now the first look of the actress has been revealed. Apparently, she will be seen playing a military lawyer.
Jennifer As Military Lawyer Monica
Jennifer's character Monica is clumsy, forgetful, moo-phat, a little tactless but full of zest for life. The actress reveals that she is excited about the show. Speaking about her character, Jennifer said, "I am really excited to be playing the role of an army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it."
The Actress Talks About Her Role
She further added, "Realizing how interesting this challenge would be is the very reason why I took it up. Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series."
Ekta Welcomes Jennifer
Ekta Kapoor welcomed Jennifer onboard. Sharing a picture, the producer wrote, "So happy to have u on board this thriller that is based on a true case!! @jenniferwinget1 ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼! @rajatkapoor @samarkhan."
Jen Thanks Ekta
Jennifer too responded to Ekta's message and wrote, "Only greater milestones with this reunion. Thank you for the opportunity @ektaravikapoor 🙏."
Code M Story
Code M is the story of an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open and close case of a militant encounter. This truth exposes a secret so explosive that it not only destroys a family in its wake but shakes up the entire Indian Army.
