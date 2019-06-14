Bepannaah’s Jennifer Winget’s First look As Military Lawyer In Code M Revealed; Ekta Welcomes Her!

First Look Of Jennifer Winget In Code M

As we revealed earlier, Jennifer will be seen playing the role of an army officer in Code M. Now the first look of the actress has been revealed. Apparently, she will be seen playing a military lawyer.

Jennifer As Military Lawyer Monica

Jennifer's character Monica is clumsy, forgetful, moo-phat, a little tactless but full of zest for life. The actress reveals that she is excited about the show. Speaking about her character, Jennifer said, "I am really excited to be playing the role of an army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it."

The Actress Talks About Her Role

She further added, "Realizing how interesting this challenge would be is the very reason why I took it up. Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series."

Ekta Welcomes Jennifer

Ekta Kapoor welcomed Jennifer onboard. Sharing a picture, the producer wrote, "So happy to have u on board this thriller that is based on a true case!! @jenniferwinget1 ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼! @rajatkapoor @samarkhan."

Jen Thanks Ekta

Jennifer too responded to Ekta's message and wrote, "Only greater milestones with this reunion. Thank you for the opportunity @ektaravikapoor 🙏."

Code M Story

Code M is the story of an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open and close case of a militant encounter. This truth exposes a secret so explosive that it not only destroys a family in its wake but shakes up the entire Indian Army.