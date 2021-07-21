Best English Shows In First Half Of 2021; Loki, WandaVision, Friends Reunion & More

While OTT platforms have offered many shows and movies in Hindi, fans of English releases have also been happy with the titles releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Some of the biggest international releases in the first half of 2021 include Marvel's WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and Loki. Fans were ecstatic to have three releases from the MCU making up for the loss during 2020.

Disney's Kate Winslet's Mare Of Easttown also left the audience stumped with the storyline and the performances. Netflix's Sweet Tooth brought some fantasy and mystery while Friends: The Reunion filled the fans with nostalgia.

Here's a list of the best English OTT shows that released in 2021 so far,

Loki (Disney+ Hotstar)

Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki, follows the God of Mischief after he picked up the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. While on the run, he gets arrested by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for breaking the true timeline. He is taken to the TVA headquarters to stand trial for his. The show was one of the most anticipated releases as it sets the story for Doctor Strange 2.

WandaVision (Disney+ Hotstar)

If 2020 had fans missing MCU releases, WandaVision made up for it with a visually and narratively interesting miniseries. It follows Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in their respective roles as Wanda and Vision, after the death of Vision at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The show set off MCU's phase 4, as Wanda reportedly will be starring as the Villain in Doctor Strange 2.

Friends: The Reunion (ZEE5)

The much-awaited Friends: The Reunion finally aired in May 2021. Fans all around the globe watched the hour-long special filled with nostalgia. Titled The One Where They Get Back Together, the special episode brought back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc on the original Friends stage. Apart from the fans, the cast was also in tears as they walked through the set and recalled memories from a decade ago.

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Netflix series Sweet Tooth, based on a comic by Jeff Lemire of the same name, follows a young boy struggling to survive in a world ravaged by a pandemic, brought down by humans. While the world around him descends into chaos, Gus lives in isolation. But even after losing his home and feeling betrayed, he never loses his sense of wide-eyed optimism.

Shadow And Bone (Netflix)

Shadow and Bone explores the events of the first novel in Leigh Bardugo's main Grishaverse trilogy. The show follows an exceptional child Alina Starkov, who grew up with Malyen Oretsev at an orphanage in Keramzin in the Kingdom of Ravka, divided by The Fold. The successful season one has already led the studio to confirm several seasons for the show including a second season scheduled for early 2022.

Mare Of Easttown (Disney+ Hotstar)

Mare of Easttown led by Kate Winslet received praise from fans as well as critics. The seven-part series focuses on a small town reckoning with a brutal murder. The actress playing the detective in the crime drama is not only investigating a murder but also has to deal with her own life's shortcoming. The show also bagged 16 nominations at Emmys 2021.