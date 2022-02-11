Bestseller: Mithun Chakraborty Reveals He Was Locked In A Restaurant When Thousands Of Fans Came To See Him

Mithun Chakraborty is currently gearing up for the release of his OTT show Bestseller on Amazon Prime Video. The crime drama will see Mithun Da playing a cop tracking down an internet troll making some serious threats offline as well.

The veteran actor recently opened up about the show's filming process in Mussoorie. Sharing some of his warmest memories he said that thousands of fans had come to see his shoot. He said, "During one of the sequences, I had to ride on a cycle rickshaw on the Mall Road and I realised that there were thousands of fans who had gathered to see us shoot."

"Even though we had some 20 security personnel at hand to maintain decorum, at one point I had to literally move inside a restaurant and was locked inside by the team till the local police came to clear up the crowds. It is a high for us performers to see so much love from the people," he added.

Opening up about his character in the show he revealed that he will be playing Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lokesh Pramanik. Mithun Chakraborty added that Lokesh is a "quirky but lovable ACP who is a foodie at heart," and the audience will constantly see him eating or talking about food.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Scroll.in Mithun Da confessed that he retains his Bengali accent even while speaking Hindi. "Learning Hindustani was one of the first things I did while starting my career in Mumbai. I knew that if I could not speak Hindi clearly and convincingly, I wouldn't be accepted as a national star," he said.

However, "action and dance have no language. To these, I added my own style," he added.

Mithun Chakraborty also shared that he thoroughly enjoyed working in the beautiful scenic locations for the show. He said that the natural beauty felt like, "A higher power was welcoming me on to the shoot of this amazing and thrilling series."

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, Bestseller will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 18, 2022.