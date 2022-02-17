Bestseller: Release Date And Time Of Mithun Chakraborty & Shruti Haasan's Awaited Release

Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan upcoming web series, Bestseller is one of Amazon Prime Video's anticipated releases this month. The show also stars Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, Arjan Bajwa, as well as Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni who is making her digital debut.

Earlier this month, the makers released the trailer for the show creating quite the buzz. The trailer introduces the audience to a popular novelist played by Arjan Bajwa who's hungry to strike gold with his next book. He finds his next inspiration in his fan essayed by Shruti Haasan who had lived through many atrocities in her life. However, when people start dropping dead the lines between fiction and reality is blurred.

Mithun Chakraborty's character then steps up to trace the internet troll who is trying to kill everyone around the novelist and his fan. The show is expected to grow into a psychological thriller as the plot will not only uncover the fan's story but the trailer also hinted at the killer being from her past.

The makers have described the show as, "A novelist who is facing writer's block meets a budding writer. Desperate, he decides to use her story for his next novel. At the same time, a film assistant is planning something vicious to destroy him and his close ones."

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the eight-part series has been written by Bulbbul fame Anvita Dutt, along with Althea Kaushal. Bestseller will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 18. The Indian audience will be able to start streaming the show from midnight on the same day.