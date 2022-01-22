Bhaukaal 2 Star Rashmi Rajput On Preparations For Her Character: I Had To Put Up 10 Kgs (EXCLUSIVE)

Rashmi Rajput, who made her digital debut with the MX player show, Bhaukaal Season 1, has recently seen in the web series Bhaukaal 2 opposite Mohit Raina. For the unversed, she played a pivotal character in the Marathi movie, Aasud. For a very long time, the diva has also been a popular face on YouTube.

Now, with Bhaukaal 2 on MX Player, she is again back with her powerful character. Talking about the show, and sharing how it changed her life Rashmi Rajput exclusively told Filmibeat, "Bhaukaal season 1 would always be my first big opportunity to reach the masses and I will always love the character of Pooja Sekera, as it was the turning point in my career. The change that the show brought in my life is recognition in the masses and to understand the importance of the hard work required to make a good project."

Further talking about the character in season 2 and her preparations for the role, Rashmi said, "The character of Pooja Sekera is very strong headed and at the same time she is an example of a perfect wife who supports her husband at every step of their life. Mentally, the preparation was to react the way a policeman's wife would have reacted in all situations and for that, I talked to some policemen's wives. The most important preparation was that I had to put up 10 kgs to play Pooja Sekera and it was tough. As I am a fitness geek, putting on 10 kgs was an ordeal. But I got to eat so much and everything that I used to avoid like pancakes, ice creams and burgers, during the phase for the transition. The tough part now is to shred the weight and come in shape again."

Lastly, sharing about the feedback she has been receiving after the release of Bhaukaal 2, Rashmi Rajput said, "The feedback has been amazing. People have been appreciating my performance and I am really liking their support. It was an amazing opportunity to work with a great bunch of people, and with our teamwork, we have made a strong fan following for the show. So, the response has been massive."

Bhaukaal 2 stars Mohit Raina as the male lead while Siddhanth Kapoor, Abhimanyu Singh, Gulki Joshi, Bidita Bag, Sunny Hinduja and others are playing the key roles.