Bigg Boss 12's Somi Khan Bags Her First BIG Project; To Star In Netflix Web Series

Somi Khan In Netflix Web Series

According to SpotboyE report, Somi will be seen in a Neflix web series, which is titled as Nyaay - The Justice Call and also stars Shakti Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Amar Upadhyay and Kinshuk Mahajan in the lead roles. Apparently, she will be seen playing the role of a victim in the web series.

It is being said that the shoot of the web series has already begun and Somi is quite excited about her acting debut.

Somi Khan Birthday: Rohit & Srishty Make Somi Feel Special!

Meanwhile, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant recently (July 25) celebrated her birthday. Her inmates Srishty Rode and Rohit Suchanti made sure to make Somi feel special with their sweet gesture. The duo got cakes, flowers and gifts to the birthday girl. Somi shared a picture and thanked the couple for making her birthday a special one.

Roshmi With B’day Girl & Her BB 12 Inmates

Roshmi shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl, Saba, Rohit, Srishty, Deepak and Surbhi Rana and captioned, "Somi's first birthday in Mumbai!!! 😍Had awesome fun all bigg boss buddies were together. Met some of them while I was there in the house met some after the show got over but still it doesn't seem like it was a short journey! The bond we share is amazing, even when we meet after ages, it seems like we just met yesterday. Happy faces, happy us." - (sic)

Rohit With Deepak

It was sort of mini Bigg Boss 12 reunion for them. Rohit shared a picture snapped with Deepak and wrote, "Met this psycho after such a long time 🔥😆 #bigboss12reunion #desiboys." - (sic)