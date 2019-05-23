Biwi No 1 Becomes Mummy No 1! Karishma Kapoor Bags Powerful Role In Ekta’s Web Series Mentalhood!

Biwi No 1 Becomes Mummy No 1!

Sharing a poster of Mentalhood that features Karishma Kapoor and three kids, Ekta wrote, "When BIWI NO1 becomes MUMMY NO1😂🤣❤️🕺🏻! N now we come to d final introduction! The mommy most like us! The enabler the narrator d perspective!! The anti thesis of the PERFECT MOTHER is the ever growing EVER EVOLVING ONE ! She tries she cries she cares she fails n she never gives up! Cause motherhood is an on going process."

Ekta Welcomes Karishma Kapoor On Board!

Sharing another poster, Ekta wrote, "@altbalaji n I welcome @therealkarismakapoor on board to frontline this amazing ensemble of mommies! She was d first n only choice n it took many mtngs ( n ten fully bound scripts ) to get this perfectionist on board !!!p.s Thanku Reshma."

Meet Mental Mom Meria Sharma

The actress will play small town mom, Meria Sharma on the show. Ekta introduced her character and wrote, "Meet meira sharma ( she was meera but the momzillas call her ‘ meiraaa' mairaaa' to make her sound more fashionable)she is d inner voice of all moms ! She navigates her way thru gluten free chips n gajar ka halwa.... bullies n control freaks ......n then blogs all of it!!! She makes us believe1) the struggle is real 2)there are no right answers3)there is strength in supporting n not competing n that4)we are all in it together !!!!She is u she is me ‘Meet our Mental Mom @therealkarismakapoor as Meira Sharma."

What Made Karishma Take Up The Show?

Karishma revealed to IE as to what made her take up the role. She said, "Out of choice I wanted to be with my family and children. When I heard this script, it was so interesting. The script was about today's mother and it was so strong."

‘All Mothers Will Identify With My Character’

She further added, "Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my character. It is also something which I am going through right now. Young parents and older parents will identify with Mentalhood. My character is today's mom and as a human, she will do the right thing and is real. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with all my lovely co-actors."