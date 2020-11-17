Black Widows Trailer: Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty & Swastika Mukherjee Are Wicked Good In New Trailer

The makers of ZEE5 original series Black Widows finally released the web series' first trailer, starring Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty and Swastika Mukherjee in the leading roles. The streaming platform earlier this year, had announced a power-packed female-led show, based on popular Finnish show Black Widows.

Actress Shamita Shetty shared the trailer with fans on social media and wrote, "Every king meets his fate, with a Queen's checkmate!#BlackWidows premieres 18th December! #WomenOnTop." The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of three women who have been in abusive relationships, but decide to take the matters in their own hands while on a vacation.

The official synopsis of the show reads as, "As three women fake mourn the death of their husbands, they not only share a common secret, but they decide to take over the world as their life gets a new meaning to freedom. But, amidst their new life, a cop will tail their past bearings and a husband returns from the dead to unveil the ultimate truth. Will the truth end the new celebratory life of the three widows? Or will they finally escape the ultimate chase to avenge their redemption?"

According to reports, the Indian remake is the eighth international remake of the acclaimed show. Earlier, it has been adopted in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic. The makers have reportedly struck a two-season deal with the streaming platform, and have promised to put forth a show centred around three strong female leads without exploiting the characterisation.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta and produced by Big Synergy Media Ltd & Namit Sharma, Black Widows is a quirky drama that stars an ensemble cast of Mona Singh (Veera), Swastika Mukherjee (Jayati), Shamita Shetty (Kavita), Sharad Kelkar (Jatin), Raima Sen (Innaya Thakur), Parambrata Chattopadhyay (Pankaj), Aamir Ali (Eddie), Sabyasachi Chakraborty (Barry Singh Dhillon), Shruti Vyas(Rinku), Faisal Malik (Bhole) and Shaheb (Ramiz).

Black Widows will release on ZEE5 on December 18.

Mona Singh Opens Up About TV Actors Not Getting Easy Acceptance In Bollywood

Raima Sen Says If Things Were Easy For Star Kids, She Would Have Been A Top Actress