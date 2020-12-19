Black Widows Web Series Review: Mona Singh & Shamita Shetty's Dark Comedy Will Fix Your Weekend Blues

Black Widows Is A Dark Comedy

Every now and then, new twists are introduced either in terms of new characters or plot points like Jatin's (Sharad Kelkar) return, the arrival of Jayati's stepson, and some more deaths. They also have the cops on their trail, who at one point, are convinced that the wives have killed their husband, and still, they manage to stay under the radar by using the age-old excuses like, 'Humari auratho wali cheese hai uss bag mein. Haath mat lagao usse.' The murders shown in the first episodes are not meant to be taken seriously, neither are the efforts taken by the widows to hide their intentions. We see the three women start out with a friendship that will take them through hell and back, but with more complications, their bond is also tested.

Black Widows Is Based On Finnish show Mustat Lesket

The one thing that does not work for the show is the need to counter every serious scene with a comic relief scene or comic background music. Black Widows attempts at dark comedy but ends up more as a comedy for the first three-quarters of the show. Seeing the character actually worry about the outcome of their actions and take serious efforts, could have enriched the viewer experience. Here, the comedy in the dark comedy fails to grasp a deeper meaning and is only used to make the audience laugh.

Black Widows Is Streaming On Zee5

Despite the twisted plot and a simple screenplay, Black Widows keeps the audiences engaged, thanks to an ensemble cast with good performances. Nothing else is expected from Mona Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Aamir Ali, Swastika Mukherjee and others. We get some amazing scenes with picturesque backgrounds and good cinematography. Overall, Black Widows could turn out to be the gateway for more and better dark comedy content on OTT.