Bobby Deol Drops The Trailer Of Aashram: Chapter 2- The Dark Side

Back in August, Bobby Deol emerged as the Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala for the first time in MX Original series titled Aashram. The show has already returned with season two and the makers just dropped the first trailer.

Bobby Deol shared a sneak-peek of his character's new avatar in the trailer on Twitter. He also questioned his character's true intentions in the tweet, which read, "Rakshak ya Bhakshak? Paavan ya Paapi? Kya hai Kashipur waale Baba Nirala ka asli roop? Hoga khulasa 11-11-2020 ko #AashramChapter2 sirf @mxplayer par. #MXPlayer #MXOriginalSeries."

The trailer shows that Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala has returned as the uncrowned king of his kingdom after season one. He can be seen breaking the rules of his own making, only to suit himself. The new development in his calm demeanour is darker and more vile than before. He can be seen preying on the innocent in the name of faith. The trailer also shows how his facade and illegal activities at the aashram are exposed by sub-inspector Ujagar Singh and constable Sadhu.

Bobby Deol Returns As Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala The official synopsis reads, "Babaji's insatiable greed for power, money and lust sees him use the façade of the Aashram to conduct illegal activities, trading the trust of his vulnerable followers to grow his own political clout, smuggling drugs and exploiting the women whom he promised solace and his protection." Aashram Is Directed By Prakash Jha Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, this sensational series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinitaa Seth, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta and Navdeep Tomar in pivotal roles. Aashram Chapter 2 Will Release On November 11 After the success of season 1, makers have brought back the nine-part crime drama series with season two titled Aashram: Chapter 2- The Dark Side. It is set to go live on November 11 on MX Player.

