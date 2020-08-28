    For Quick Alerts
      "Bobby Deol Is Such A Down To Earth, A Thorough Gentleman", Says His Aashram Co-Star Parinitaa Seth

      Actress Parinitaa Seth known for Dil Kya Chahtha Hai on Star One, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Maayavi Maling on Star Bharat and Mind The Malhotras on Amazon Prime will be seen playing a negative role named 'Sadhvi Mata' in Prakash Jha's web series Aashram on MX player releasing on August 28.

      The actress shares about her working experience with Bobby Deol and said, "Bobby Deol never made us feel working with a star. He is such a down to earth, a thorough gentleman. He is a very nice and hardworking guy to work with. I really enjoyed his company. So after packup we all used to sit together party those were the best memories we have."

      Friday, August 28, 2020
      X