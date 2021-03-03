Bobby Deol On Receiving Best Actor Award For Aashram: Makes You Feel That You Are On The Right Track

Back in 2020, Bobby Deol made his digital debut with Aashram and followed it with a Netflix film, Class of 83. The actor who had been away from the big screen for quite some time, shocked the audience with his performances on the small screen. Bobby also received the Best Actor award at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for MX Player's Aashram.

Talking about the award in an interview with ETimes he said, "I really don't know how to express it. It is a great honour! When I was working on Aashram, I had never thought that I was working on getting an award."

The actor added that the recognition has given him a confidence boost. "It makes you feel that you are on the right track. I think it is the love of my audience and fans that made this award happen for me. They appreciated my work and I am truly grateful for that," Bobby Deol added.

Bobby Deol recently completed 25 glorious years in the industry. After playing a hero for years, Bobby played a bad guy for the web series for the first time. When asked about the biggest compliment he got for his performance in Aashram he said, "When people saw 'Aashram' and said that only Bobby Deol can play this character; nobody else could have. I feel that is the biggest compliment that anyone could ever get."

He also revealed that apart from fans even his family is happy with his performance. They also praised him for having tried something different after playing the good guy and being typecast by the industry for so long.

Bobby also opened up about his long journey in the industry and said, "I think it has been great learning for me in the past 25 years. I have seen ups and downs. I have spent time when I was struggling with myself and my work. I think it has taught me how to be stronger and more confident. I have more belief in myself as an actor now than before."

