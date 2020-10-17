Bobby Deol's Web Series Aashram To Return With Season 2 On November 11

Bobby Deol-starrer MXPlayer web series Aashram premiered earlier this year, on August 28 2020. The series directed by filmmaker Prakash Jha has been praised for its story and performances. The makers have announced that the show is returning for a season two in November.

Sharing the release date of Aashram Chapter 2, the official Twitter account of MXPlayer wrote, "Baba ne jaani aapke mann ki baat aur khole #Aashram ke dwaar phir ek baar. #AashramChapter2, aa raha hai 11-11-2020 ko. Japnaam @prakashjha27 @thedeol @IamRoySanyal @AaditiPohankar."

Elaborating on the same, Prakash Jha said, "We've all worked very hard and with a lot of passion on this series and the response from the audience has made every bit of that worthwhile. Hope this new chapter will continue to excite the audiences."

The makers are yet to reveal more details about the new season and it's trailer release. Aashram set in a fictional town called Kashipur, centres a self-proclaimed Godman called Kashipur waale Baba Nirala. He is known to stand up for the poor, and when he rescues a lower caste girl Pammi, she is drawn towards his devotion.

Meanwhile, a skeleton surfaces in the adjacent forest land and disrupts the corrupt system in the city during the upcoming elections, as the investigation points at the mysterious Aashram.

Apart from Bobby Deol the crime drama also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha and Rajeev Siddhartha in pivotal roles. Season two, titled as Aashram: Chapter 2- The Dark Side is set to go live on 11 November.

