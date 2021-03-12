Bombay Begums: NCPCR Asks Netflix To Stop Streaming As Series Shows Minors Indulging In Casual Sex & Drugs

The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the streaming platform Netflix to stop streaming their recent release Bombay Begums, saying the portrayal of children in the web series is inappropriate.

NCPCR reportedly sent a notice to Netflix on Thursday (March 11) asking that Netflix furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours. The notice also said that NCPCR will initiate appropriate legal action against the platform if the content is not taken down.

According to reports, the NCPCR took action based on a complaint that Bombay Begums normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse. The commission has expressed objection to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children and claimed that "this type of content will not only pollute the young minds but may also result in abuse and exploitation of children."

"Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things," the commission said in its notice.

"Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005," the commission added.

Bombay Begums directed by Alankrita Shrivastava follows five women from different sections of society who all want different things in life. The show stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, Amruta Subhash and Aadhya Anand in lead roles.

Netflix describes the show as, "From boardrooms to society's margins, five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern Mumbai."

