Bombay Begums Trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash Are Fighting To Survive In The Relentless City Of Mumbai

Netflix unveiled the trailer of the upcoming show titled, Bombay Begums on Monday, February 15, 2021. The show starring Pooja Bhatt, Amrita Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and others will question how far are women willing to go to survive and become the queen of their worlds.

Bombay Begums also marks Pooja Bhatt's return to acting after several years. While sharing the trailer on Twitter, she wrote, "Real Queens fix each other's crowns" #BombayBegums #March8 #onlyon #Netflix"

The trailer gives a similar vibe, as five women from different parts of society and different perspective meet after an accident. The trailer introduces Pooja as an all-knowing businesswoman, while Amruta is a bar dancer yearning for a life of respect. Shahana plays a married woman hoping to climb the corporate ladder when an unexpected pregnancy throws a wrench into her plans.

Meanwhile, Plabita Borthakur is a young employee striving to be like her boss (Pooja Bhatt); and Aadhya Anand plays Pooja's stepdaughter who is struggling to keep her real mother alive in her mind. All five come together in an unconventional story of women uplifting women through difficult situations.

Director Alankrita Shrivastava also shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Can we all say, YASS BEGUM? #BombayBegums, Premiers 8th March, only on Netflix." The official synopsis reads: "Follow the lives of five women living and hustling in Mumbai, the city of dreams, as they break societal shackles and glass ceilings to conquer love, careers and relationships by standing up for each other."

The supporting cast of Bombay Begums also includes Rahul Bose, Danish Hussain, Imaad Shah and Vivek Gomber. The series is all set to release on March 8, 2021, on Netflix.

